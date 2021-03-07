After video leak, Elli Avrram shares first photo with Aamir Khan of Har Funn Maula song from Koi Jaane Na film, leaves fans mesmerised

Remember the leaked video of Aamir Khan grooving with Elli Avrram on the sets of Koi Jaane Na? The video of Aamir romancing Elli on the song Har Funn Maula had gone viral on the internet. Days later, Elli has sent fans into a tizzy by sharing her photo with Aamir from the same song. Incidentally, Elli was seen dressed in the same shimmering outfit that she was seen wearing in the leaked dance video.

Sharing her photo with Aamir, Elli wrote, “He’s the Jack of all trades, she’s the Queen of the dance floor. Get ready to meet them on 10th of March💃🏻🕺🏻 #KoiJaaneNaMovie. #HarFunnMaula.”

One wrote, “Ahhhhhhhh omgoodness whaaaa👏👏🔥congratulations love.” Another commented, “Amazing!!! I can’t wait to see this!!” “Wow this is amazing! Congrats so proud of u 🔥👏🔥👏,” wrote another user.

The film Koi Jaane Na? has Kunal Kapoor and Elli in lead roles with Aamir’s friend Amin Hajee as director. Amin had worked with Aamir in Lagaan and Mangal Pandey: The Rising.

Last month, a video of Aamir grooving with Elli from the sets of Koi Jaane Na had gone viral. The song had earned Aamir plenty of plaudits as fans appreciated his fitness even at the age of 55. While some had found dance moves in the video in poor taste.

Aamir would next be seen opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a Hindi remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.