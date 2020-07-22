After Shilpa Shinde, Saumya Tandon breaks ties with Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain? Bigg Boss fame Shefali Jariwala to replace her: Report

In a huge development, it appears that popular TV actress Saumya Tandon has broken her ties with Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain with the makers opting for the former Bigg Boss contestant, Shefali Jariwala, as her replacement. If the reports of Saumya quitting Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain is true, then this will be a second huge setback for the makers of the &TV show since losing Shilpe Shinde in 2016.

A report by Republicworld.com said that Saumya was unwilling to continue with the show amidst the raging COVID-19 pandemic since she has a small baby to look after at home. Elderly persons, children and people with underlying conditions are more vulnerable to coronavirus.

Shefali, who shot to fame with music video Kaanta Laga, was recently in the news for her appearance in the Colors TV show Bigg Boss.

The shooting for Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain resumed recently as the photos of other crew members appearing on the sets with full protection went viral. In one photo, Saumya’s on-screen husband, Aasif Shaikh, was seen discussing his scene with Shubhangi Atre, who plays the character of Angoori Bhabhi on the show.

Saumya played the character of Anita Bhabhi, who runs grooming classes and support her family since her husband is jobless. While Aasif’s character, Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, has a crush on Angoori Bhabhi, the latter’s husband Rohitashv Gour aka Manmohan Tiwari is smitten by Anita Bhabhi’s beauty and her upmarket mannerism.

Not too long ago, Saumya had dropped a bombshell by revealing that all TV artists had been asked to take pay cuts going forward in the future. Saumya’s stunning revelation on the new normal came after it emerged that the shooting for Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain had resumed after several months of lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Saumya is, however, nervous about returning to the sets due to the fear of COVID-19 as thousands die of the deadly virus in Mumbai.

She had told ET Times TV, “The situation in Mumbai is currently bad and unfortunately we are the most affected city. However, the nature of our job is very different. It’s not like you can travel to your office and sit on your desk and work. We work in a cluster. Our nature of job is such that somebody gets us our dress, someone is going to do our hair. Makeup we can still do ours, but a lot of physicality is involved in the process of shooting.”