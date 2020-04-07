After Shaza Morani, Bollywood producer Karim Morani’s second daughter Zoa Morani too tests positive for coronavirus, admitted in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital

Bollywood producer Karim Morani’s second daughter Zoa Morani too has tested positive for coronavirus. The revelation came hours after Karim revealed that his daughter Shaza had tested positive for COVID-19, which has claimed more than 110 lives in India with Maharashtra being the worst-hit state.

A report by news agency PTI said that Shaza had recently returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March. She had shown no symptoms but was admitted in Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital on Monday. Zoa, for her part, had returned from Rajasthan in mid-March.

“She had tested today for COVID-19 and her results came positive by evening. She is in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, whereas Shaza is under medication at Nanavati. Shaza will be tested again after two days. As of now, the immediate family, house helps are also getting tested. They are all under quarantine,” PTI quoted a family source as saying.

Mumbai is the state capital of Maharashtra, which has recorded 748 active cases of coronavirus. The data released by the Indian health ministry on Monday said that the state had reported 45 of the total 111 COVID-19 deaths recorded from across India.

Karim Morani is Shah Rukh Khan’s close friend and had even produced films such as Ra.One and Chennai Express.