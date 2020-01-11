After Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan and Bharti Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show, Akshay Kumar too finds in spot of bother

Days after a series of police complaints were filed against Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan and comedian Bharti Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has found himself in a spot of bother for hurting the Marathi sentiments. Raveena, Farah and Bharti were booked for hurting religious sentiments through a TV show.

However, a prominent group has written to police in Maharashtra to book Akshay for allegedly Maratha warriors. According to news agency PTI, a Maratha organisation has submitted a letter to the district and police authorities in Maharashtra’s Nanded, seeking a case against Akshayfor allegedly hurting the community’s sentiments by featuring in an advertisement for a famous detergent brand.

In the Nirma ad, Akshay is seen playing the role of a Maratha warrior, who returns from a battle. His on-screen wife doesn’t appear too excited as she pokes fun at him and his soldiers for their dirty clothes. This prompts Akshay to break into crazy dance while washing his dirty clothes using Nirma detergent powder.

In the latest development, the Sambhaji Brigade on submitted the letter to Nanded District Collector and Vazirabad Police, urging them to register a case against the actor.

“We received a letter from the Sambhaji Brigade on Thursday, in which they demanded that a case be filed against Akshay Kumar for hurting the community’s sentiments. We have forwarded the letter to the superintendent’s office,” in-charge of Vazirabad Police Station SS Shivale was quoted as saying.

A Worli resident in Mumbai had filed a police complaint against Akshay for hurting the sentiments of Marathi people.

