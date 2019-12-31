After Raveena Tandon and Farah Khan, Bharti Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show issues apology for hurting religious sentiments

Days after three police complaints and protests in Punjab and Jammu, comedian Bharti Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show has issued an unconditional apology for hurting religious sentiments. Her apology came after choreographer-director Farah Khan and actress Raveena Tandon also apologised on the microblogging site.

Bharti too took to Twitter to write, “From the bottom of my heart I would like to say Sorry to my Christian brothers and sisters for hurting their sentiments.Thank you YOUR EMINENCE CARDINAL OSWALD for personally hearing my apology in the voice note(as I’m not in the country)& forgiving me.🙏🏻 Yours Truly,Bharti Singh.”

Earlier, Farah Raveena had tendered unconditional apologies for hurting religious sentiments of the Christian community. Farah had written in her apology note, “I’m extremely saddened that some sentiments have been inadvertently hurt by a recent episode of my show. I respect all religions, n it would never be my intention 2disrespect any.On behalf of the entire team, Raveena Tandon, Bharti Singh and Myself.. we do sincerely apologise.”

Last week, even Raveena apologised after she took to Twitter to write, “Please do watch this link. I haven’t said a word that can be interpreted as an insult to any religion. The three of us (Farah Khan, Bharti Singh and I) never intended to offend.”

The three entertainment artists were accused of making fun of the religiously pious word Hallelujah in a programme called Backbenchers. Bharti had also wrongly spelled Hallelujah on a blackboard.

Three FIR have been filed against them. The first police complaint was filed in Punjab’s Amritsar followed by another in Ferozpur district of the same state. The third FIR was filed in Maharashtra’s Beed district. Angry Christians had also staged protests in some places in Punjab and Jammu.