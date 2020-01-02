After police complaints against Farah Khan and Raveena Tandon, now petition launched demanding removal of Bharti Singh from The Kapil Sharma Show

Days after police complaints in Maharashtra and Punjab against actress Raveena Tandon, choreographer-director Farah Khan and comedienne Bharti Singh, an online petition has been launched demanding the removal of the latter from The Kapil Sharma Show. A petition on change.org has demanded, “FIRE Bharti Singh from ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.”

The petition, already signed by more than 12,000 people, reads, “The entire world was celebrating Christmas in December, when three Bollywood actors made a mockery of the biblical word ‘Hallelujah’ (God be praised uttered in worship or as an expression of rejoicing) on a show called ‘Backbenchers’. I urge everyone to please sign this petition to stop religious mockery! ”

The three entertainment artists were accused of hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian community on the eve of Christmas. They faced nationwide condemnation for making fun of the religiously pious word Hallelujah in a programme called Backbenchers. Bharti had also wrongly spelled Hallelujah on a blackboard.

Three FIRs were filed against them. The first police complaint was filed in Punjab’s Amritsar followed by another in the Ferozpur district of the same state. The third FIR was filed in Maharashtra’s Beed district. Angry Christians had also staged protests in some places in Punjab and Jammu.

Faced with condemnation, the three had to issue unconditional apologies. Farah had written in her apology note, “I’m extremely saddened that some sentiments have been inadvertently hurt by a recent episode of my show. I respect all religions, n it would never be my intention 2disrespect any.On behalf of the entire team, Raveena Tandon, Bharti Singh and Myself.. we do sincerely apologise.”

Bharti’s apology had read, “From the bottom of my heart I would like to say Sorry to my Christian brothers and sisters for hurting their sentiments.Thank you YOUR EMINENCE CARDINAL OSWALD for personally hearing my apology in the voice note(as I’m not in the country)& forgiving me. Yours Truly,Bharti Singh.”

Last week, even Raveena had apologised after she took to Twitter to write, “Please do watch this link. I haven’t said a word that can be interpreted as an insult to any religion. The three of us (Farah Khan, Bharti Singh and I) never intended to offend.”