After Mom validates Kapil Sharma’s ‘man’ jibe, ‘beautiful girl’ Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show receives surprise ‘flowers’ from Bhagyashree

Just days after her mother ‘validated Kapil Sharma’s ‘man’ jibe, ‘beautiful girl’ Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show received a pleasant surprise from her maid Bhagyashree, who presented her with flowers.

Archana took to Instagram to share the video of the beautiful gesture of Bhagyashree as she wrote, “Beautiful girl’ kaun? Saying it with flowers 🌺🌸 Kaam toh sabhi karte hain. Lekin bina bataaye ki gayee aisi chhoti chhoti baatein… they make Bhagyashri the most “beautiful girl” in our home.”

Archana Puran Singh has turned her maid a celebrity in her own right through her lockdown videos over the last few weeks. Archana’s fans agreed that she was lucky to have Bhagyashree in her house. One wrote, “You are very lucky to have Bhagyashree…… she is very beautiful from within…. I found her very honest, holly, pure, and happy all the time…. convey my love to her by taking my name…..Ranjini…… etana to kar hi sakate ho na mam mere liye…. aur mai na comedy circus sirf aapke liye dekhati thi….. lots of love to you.”

Another commented, “Archan your contiguous laugh makes everyones happy …thx to make your caretaker happy ..love u for that.”

Archana, whose popularity has skyrocketed on Instagram because of her off-the-cuff videos during the current nationwide lockdown, was left embarrassed recently when her own mother would validate Kapil Sharma’s ‘man’ jibe aimed at the Sony TV show’s judge.

Days later, she was seen acting as a beautician as she gave important tips to her The Kapil Sharma Show co-star Bharti Singh on painless eyebrow threading.