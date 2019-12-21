After ‘lioness’ daughter’s support for CAA protesters, Dad Sourav Ganguly also breaks silence on countrywide agitation

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has broken his silence on the raging protests across India against the amended Citizenship Bill, which provides automatic citizenship to non-Muslim illegal immigrants living in India. Ganguly’s comments have come days after his daughter Sana Ganguly stunned the former India captain with her scathing criticism for the CAA.

Ganguly, according to media reports, appealed for calm as the protests against the CAA gained momentum across India. Ganguly, however, sought to stay neutral as he urged protesters to stay away from violence.

“My message will be to maintain peace. I will not go into the political issues of it because I have not actually read the bill. I do not think it is appropriate to make any comment before understanding but maintain peace and harmony. If there are issues, the concerned people will be available to address it. For me, everyone’s happiness is important,” Sourav Ganguly was quoted by NDTV.

This came days after Ganguly had to intervene following a scathing social media post by daughter Sana in favour of those protesting against the CAA. Sana, whose public banter with Dad Sourav Ganguly has previously left her fans in splits, updated her Insta story with a hard-hitting message from Singh’s book. It read, “Every fascist regime needs communities and groups it can demonize in order to thrive. It starts with one group or two. But it never ends there. A movement built on hate can only sustain itself by continually creating fear and strife.

“Those of us today who feel secure because we are not Muslims or Christians are living in a fool’s paradise. The Sangh is already targeting the Leftist historians and “Westernized” youth. Tomorrow it will turn its hate on women who wear skirts, people who eat meat, drink liquor, watch foreign films, don’t go on annual pilgrimages to temples, use toothpaste instead of danth manjan, prefer allopathic doctors to vaids, kiss or shake hands in greeting instead of shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’. No one is safe. We must realize this if we hope to keep India alive.”

No sooner did Sana’s post go viral, Dad Sourav intervened asking everyone to leave her alone since she was too young to be drawn into a political controversy. He wrote on Twitter, “Please keep Sana out of all this issues .. this post is not true .. she is too young a girl to know about anything in politics.”

Elsewhere, many had termed Sana a ‘lioness’ for choosing to express her views so bravely.