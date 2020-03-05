Days after leaving Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh stunned with her one-liners, laughter queen Bharti Singh will be seen poking fun at Rohit Shetty, who directed Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh in Simmba. The promo broadcast by Colors TV has shown Bharti making fun of Rohit Shetty’s mannerisms and how he speaks during her conversation with Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestants.

Addressing actor Karan Patel, Bharti says, “I shot in Bulgaria with the original Shah Rukh Khan. Now I can’t tell you about the insult to my reputation after I shot with the first copy (of Shah Rukh Khan).”

Bharti doesn’t stop here as she shifts her attention to dance choreographer Dharmesh Yelande while calling him a copy of Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She says, “Dharmesh, angry young man. I know you look like Nawazuddin Siqqui. You stay silent like him, but he uses his silence to make his films hit. If you stay silent here, you will be out of the competition.”

At one place, Bharti is also seen flirting with Rohit Shetty.

Recently, Bharti Singh’s husband Harsh Limbachiyaa had expressed his desire to marry Kahtron Ke Khiladi contestant Karishma Tanna saying that he had blocked his wife’s phone.

Some of the notable contestants in this year’s Khatron Ke Khiladi are Shivin Narang, Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Balraj Syal, Tejaswi Prakash, Adaa Khan, DJ Malishka and Amruta Khanvilkar.

Last week, a video of Bharti Singh leaving Archana and Kapil speechless with her funny one-liners had gone viral after Sony TV shared it on Instagram. In the video, Bharti had cracked a joke targeting Archana. As finally revealed by Archana, that joke too may have been scripted at the behest of Kukreti.

Recently, a man in Maharashtra had demanded an immediate arrest of Bharti, Raveena and Farah for hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian community. Ashish Shinde had written to Director General of Police of Maharashtra demanding the arrest of the Bollywood actress, dance-director and the famous comedienne.

Bharti, Farah and Raveena were accused of hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian community in a TV show called Backbenchers. Bharti had wrongly spelt Hallelujah.

The first police complaint against the three entertainment celebrities was filed by one Sonu Jafar in Amritsar of Punjab. Two more police cases were registered later in the state’s Ferozpur and Rupnagar districts. Another FIR was filed in Maharashtra’s Beed district. Angry Christians had also staged protests in some places in Punjab and Jammu. Bharti’s lawyer has argued that the FIR against his client was illegal, ex-facie bad in law and needed to be quashed.

Farah, Raveena and Bharti of The Kapil Sharma Show had issued public apologies for hurting religious sentiments of the community seeking forgiveness.