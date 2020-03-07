After Indian Idol winner Sunny Hindustani’s big revelation, judge Neha Kakkar leaves brother in tears as Aditya Narayan applauds her ‘determination & grit’

Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar recently made plenty of headlines all for right reasons after this year’s singing reality show’s winner Sunny Hindustani how the famous Bollywood singer had helped him with financial assistance. The Goa Beach singer on Friday left her fans incredibly inspired after she shared the photo of her new bungalow in Rishikesh alongside her one-room rented accommodation where she spent her childhood with her parents and two siblings, Tony and Sonu Kakkar. Her post left her brother in tears while Aditya Narayan, who was rumored to get married with Neha, applauded her grit and determination.

While sharing a series of photos, Neha wrote, “This is the Bungalow we Own now in #Rishikesh and Swipe Right to see the house where I was Born ❤️🙏🏼 In the same house We Kakkar’s used to stay in a 1 Room inside which My Mother had put a table which was our kitchen in that small room. And that Room also was not our own, we were paying rent. And Now Whenever I see Our Own Bungalow in the Same City, I always get Emotional.”

Calling herself a self-made person, Neha thanked her brother Tony, sister Sonu and parents for her extraordinary success in life.

No sooner did she share her photos, her fans were left mesmerised by reading about Neha’s incredible success story. Her brother Tony said that she was in tears while reading Neha’s post. He wrote, “Crying 😭 Made me so emotional nehu.. love youuuuuuu.” Indian Idol host Aditya Narayan commented, “A shining example of what one can achieve through determination, grit & hard work.”

This explains why Neha had wasted no time in helping this year’s Indian Idol winner Sunny Hindustani by extending financial assistance when she learnt about his struggle in life. Sunny Hindustani had recently made sensational disclosure about Neha, days after revealing why she rejected Aditya Narayan’s marriage proposal. The Indian Idol winner had said that not only did Neha lend him money to rent a decent house for himself and his mother, but she also took care of his stay in Mumbai during the early part of his Indian Idol journey.