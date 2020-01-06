Bigg Boss host Salman Khan on Sunday night taught Kangana Ranaut a lesson on why she was wrong in treating him like Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in picking unnecessary fights. Days after Indian Idol judge Vishal Dadlani shut her up for her questionable stand on the amended Citizenship Act, Salman left no stone unturned in reminding Kangana that she should steer clear of provoking him in future.

While welcoming Kangana, Salman said, “It’s good to pick fights as long as your intention is good. To explain this better, we have an expert on picking fights, the one, and only Kangana Ranaut.”

Salman then asked Kangana sarcastically, “Is this film your biopic?” Visibly red-faced Kangana responded cheekily, “You think so? This could also be your biopic.” Kangana was referring to Salman’s past involving his unruly experiences.

But Salman was not prepared to take Kangana’s jibe lying down. He responded with a visible sign of irritation. He said, “But I am not in this picture.” Kangana said, “It’s not necessary that you act in your own biopic.”

Salman was beginning to lose his cool as he responded, “See, she has already started picking fights with me. To make a biopic, you need to obtain the authority (from the person on whose life the film is being made) whose biopic you’re doing. And assuming you are acting in Panga, then you can’t play my character. Or will you do that as well?” Then addressing the audience, Salman said, “She (Kangana) can do that (play Salman’s character) as well. She’s very versatile.”

Kangana said that the film was based on the life of her director. But Salman was not done yet as he continued to pull her leg. Salman asked cheekily, “What qualities does one need to possess to pick fights with others?”

Kangana said, “I am feeling awkward in explaining to you. What should I tell you?” Salman said that he had never picked fights with others adding that his life had always picked fights with him.

Kangana later entered the Bigg Boss house to promote her film.

Kangana Ranaut has provoked Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on several occasions in the past by constantly asking them to take a stand on political and social issues. However, months later, the Queen actress found herself at the centre of public criticism for her questionable stand on the CAA protests. Indian Idol judge Vishal Dadlani last month slammed Kangana for her criticism of protesters against the amended Citizenship Act. Kangana had slammed the protesters saying that only 3-4% people paid tax in India while protesters allegedly damaged the public properties.

In April last year, Kangana had launched a tirade against Alia Bhatt by expressing her disgust over a comparison being drawn between her and the Gully Boy actress. This was after an entertainment website carried out a poll asking Bollywood fans to vote for the best performance by a female actor in 2019. Kangana polled 37% votes for her performance in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, while Alia was close behind with 33% votes.

When Alia was told about Kangana’s rude comments about her, the young actress stunned everyone by reacting with incredible calmness and composure. She had told the Bollywood Hungama website, “I respect Kangana’s work a lot and I respect her opinion. If she feels a particular way she must have reason to feel that way. I would rather remember how much she had praised me after watching Raazi. And I’d just like to focus on my work. Maybe she will appreciate me again if I work hard enough.”