Tennis star Sania Mirza’s sister Anam Mirza has lashed out at trolls, who questioned an NGO for posting the photos of its food distribution amongst the poor during the coronavirus lockdown across India. Billed as Hyderabad’s Shloka Mehta, Anam admonished the troll for spreading negativity even during a global pandemic. The NGO in question is Safa Society, which is being supported by Sania Mirza. The Indian tennis star recently raised Rs 1.25 crore to feed those adversely impacted by the current lockdown across India.

The NGO has been sharing photos of the poor being helped by its charity initiatives. One troll had taken objection to the NGO sharing the photos of the poor by writing, “When helping the poor/anyone leave the camera at home.”

Anam replied, “Gotten multiple messages saying this. Please understand that we are trying to get people to donate money and help the poor. The reason why we are putting pictures is so that people like you know the kind of misery around our country and you come out donate and help these people.”

She continued, “So instead of wasting your time spreading negativity, please donate so you’re able to help someone in need.”

Anam got married to Mohammed Asaduddin, son of former Indian cricket captain Mohammed Azharuddin, in October last year. Both are billed as Hyderabad’s Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani.

Anam lashing out at trolls came just hours after her sister Sania expressed her displeasure over celebrities posting their cooking videos during the current lockdown. Her social media post was, however, met with opposition from actress Dia Mirza and Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan.

Earlier, Sania’s friend Farah Khan had slammed Bollywood actresses for posting their workout videos during the lockdown. She had even threatened to unfollow those actresses if they did not stop sharing their workout videos.