After Farah Khan and Raveena Tandon, now comedienne Bharti Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show has moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking the quashing of cases filed against her. Three entertainment celebrities have been booked for hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian community in one of their TV shows.

Earlier, Farah and Raveena had managed to get a reprieve from the high court. Justice Ashok Kumar Verma on Thursday had issued a notice to Punjab government and other respondents for 25 March by directing them to not take any ‘coercive steps’ until then.

Incidentally, Bharti has sought the legal services of the same counsel, who’s representing Farah and Raveena. Lawyer Abhinav Sood, according to news agency PTI, said that the petition was expected to come up for hearing before Justice Sudip Ahluwalia on 27 January.

According to Sood, Bharti and Tandon were guest-participants in the web series Backbenchers where the famous comedienne wrongly spelt Hallelujah even though Raveena had spelt it correctly.

The first police complaint against the three entertainment celebrities was filed by one Sonu Jafar in Amritsar of Punjab. Two more police cases were registered later in the state’s Ferozpur and Rupnagar districts. Another FIR was filed in Maharashtra’s Beed district. Angry Christians had also staged protests in some places in Punjab and Jammu. Bharti’s lawyer has argued that the FIR against his client was illegal, ex-facie bad in law and needed to be quashed.

Farah, Raveena and Bharti had later issued public apology for hurting the religious sentiments of the community.

The plea filed by Raveena and Farah will come up for hearing in the high court on 25 March.