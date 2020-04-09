After performing vanishing act with daughter in a series of quirky ‘switch’ videos, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon has lashed out at pet owners for their irresponsible behaviour. Her public outbursts came days after friend Farah Khan slammed Bollywood actresses for posting workout videos during the nationwide lockdown and Bharti Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show showed her generous side. Raveena’s latest reaction has also come just days after she faced brutal trolling from fans for posting a funny video with Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan.

Raveena, who’s been forced to live in self-isolation due to the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed by the central government to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic, slammed pet owners for not being able to even spend Rs 500 on a poop scooper. She told Hindutan Times, “The thing about pet owners is that they have enough money to spend on pets wearing fancy socks and shoes, but they’ll not spend even Rs 500 on a poop scooper. This is something which I’ve been talking about to our local corporator as well, to try and start a campaign.”

A pet owner herself, Raveena Tandon said that it would take two minutes to clean it up but some owners ‘literally turn their face around while the pet goes pooping on the road.’ She said, “They leave it for the poor municipal sweepers who’ll come to clean in the morning.”

Raveena’s angry reaction came days after she posted a series of hilarious ‘switch’ videos with her daughter with the two performing vanishing acts to cause laughter riots.

Earlier this week, Raveena faced brutal trolling after she was accused of making fun of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for switching off lights for nine minutes to fight the darkness caused by coronavirus. She had shared a hilarious video, which was a compilation of scenes from the song Aadhi Raat Ko from her 1993 film Parampara also featuring Aamir Khan. Saif Ali Khan, Neelam and Ashwini Bhave. However, the song was cleverly mixed with the audio of Go Corona Go made famous by Union Minister Ramdas Athavle, who had to face public wrath for making fun of a serious global pandemic.

Earlier, Farah Khan had slammed Bollywood actresses for posting workout videos during the current lockdown. On the other hand, Bharti Singh had informed how she had distributed food to the security guards of her apartment.

In February, a man in Maharashtra had demanded the immediate arrest of comedienne Bharti Singh, Raveena Tandon and choregrapher- director Farah Khan for hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian community. Ashish Shinde had written to the Director-General of Police of Maharashtra demanding the arrest of the Bollywood actress, dance-director and the famous comedienne.