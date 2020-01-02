After brazen biases for Siddharth Shukla, Bigg Boss caught defaming Asim Riaz? Punjab’s Katrina Kaif provoked as Siddharth

After weeks of allegations of brazen biases in favour of Siddharth Shukla, Bigg Boss is now facing extraordinary allegations of defaming one of its contestants prompting many to question just how far the makers of the reality show will stoop. This was after eagle-eyed among social media users detected at least three instances broadcast in the last few days to highlight how the makers of Bigg Boss had desperately tried to defame one of its own contestants. It’s not the coincidence that Asim was one of the contestants who Siddharth had physically assaulted during this season. Far from evicting Siddharth from the show for breaking the rules, the makers had even allegedly forced Salman Khan to defend Siddharth, who was allowed to raise his voice in front of the Bharat actor.

What has now triggered an intense social media debate was the use of language by Bigg Boss in one of its promotional videos during the Wednesday night’s episode. While plugging a video of Asim Riaz’s conversation with Shefali Bagga, Rashami Desai and Madhurima Tuli, Bigg Boss asked if Asim was trying to fire using others’ shoulders to get even with Shefali Jariwala. One fan wrote, “I noticed from past 3 days that #bb13 is trying to defame asimriaz 1.they showed twisted promo of Sid crying due to Asim 2.asim plotting dirty but it was usual conversation 3.asim “dusro ke kandho pe banduk rakh Goli chla rha he”

Twitter handle The Khabri wrote, “I have never witnessed most biased season in the history of @biggboss Its really shameful and it has degraded the level of show.”

I have never witnessed most biased season in the history of @biggboss Its really shameful and it has degraded the level of show @SumitkadeI https://t.co/FhQO2s5dsb — The Khabri (@TheKhbri) January 1, 2020

In another promo broadcast on Wednesday night, Bigg Boss asked if rival contestants were trying to cause fissures in Siddharth’s relationship with Shehnaaz, also known as Punjab’s Katrina Kaif. It remains to be seen if it was another hype created by the makers to boost the TRP.