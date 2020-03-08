After Bharti Singh, Kapil Sharma leaves Archana Puran Singh embarrassed as ‘Goddess Sita’ enacts Alia Bhatt’s line from Gully Boy

Days after Bharti Singh left Archana Puran Singh embarrassed, The Kapil Sharma Show judge found herself at the receiving end as Kapil Sharma left her red-faced with his one-liner in the presence of his three legendary guests. The Saturday night’s episode also saw one of Kapil’s guests enacting Alia Bhatt’s line from Gully Boy.

Starting the show, Kapil welcomed his guests, three leading actors from Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, sharing his childhood experience. He said, “What should I say about Ramayan. My nanaji (grandfather), who is no longer in this world, used to make my mother and aunts to cover their head with dupatta before watching Ramayan on TV. I’ve witnessed this in my own house. So, I am feeling very good (to have you on my show).”

Kapil offered fruits to his guest and requested them to bless the fruit. In response, Sunil Lahri, who played the role of Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, joked, “There must be a Sabri who could taste the fruit first before feeding (them to Ram).”

Kapil used the opportunity to take a dig at Archana Puran Singh as he said, “Our mother Sabri never shares fruits with anyone. She eats them all.” Archana looked at Kapil while taking his joke in her stride.

Another highlight of The Kapil Sharma Show on Saturday night was Deepika Chikhalia. who played the role of Sita in Ramayan, enacting a line from Alia Bhatt-starrer Gully Boy. Kapil asked the 54-year-old actress to enact the famous line of Alia from Gully Boy. Deepika said, “Agar mere boyfriend ke saath gulu gulu karegi naa, to gobche mein lekar dhop daalungi tere ko.”

Her delivery left the audience utterly mesmerised. Arun Govil, who had played the role of Ram in Ramayan, enacted a famous line from a Sunny Deol film.

The show featuring the three lead characters of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan was aimed at celebrating the 33 years since the iconic TV series smashed all records of popularity after it went on air on Doordarshan.

Last week, a video of Bharti Singh leaving Archana and Kapil speechless with her funny one-liners had gone viral after Sony TV shared it on Instagram. In the video, Bharti had cracked a joke targeting Archana. As finally revealed by Archana, that joke too may have been scripted at the behest of Kukreti, the show’s director.