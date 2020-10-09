After Arnab Goswami, now Kangana Ranaut in trouble; Karnataka court orders FIR for actor’s tweet with ‘terrorists’ jibe for protesting farmers

Hours after Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh indicated that Arnab Goswami could face arrest, a court in Karnataka has ordered the filing of an FIR against actor Kangana Ranaut for her tweet allegedly calling protesting farmers ‘terrorists.’ According to the Livelaw website, Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) at Tumkur, Karnataka on Friday directed the jurisdictional Police Station (Kyathasandra) to register an FIR against the pro-BJP actor.

“Complaint filed under Application U/sec 156(3) of Cr.P.C for investigation. The Office is hereby directed to issue intimation to the CPI of Kyathasandra PS (Police Station) along with photostat of copy of the complaint for report,” the Bar and Bench website quoted the court order.

In a bid to please Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the growing protests by farmers against the controversial Farm Bills, Kangana had tweeted, “Mr. Prime Minister, we can awaken those sleeping, can convince those who are suffering from misunderstandings. But you trying to convince those who pretend to sleep, not understand will not make any difference. They are same terrorists. Not a single person citizenship, but they drew rivers of blood.”

However, faced with growing condemnation, Kangana had clarified that her ‘terrorists’ jibe was not meant for protesting farmers.

The complainant, lawyer Ramesh Naik L, had sought registration of FIR for the offences under Sections 153A, 504, 108 of the Indian Penal Code against Kangana.

In a separate tweet, Kangana had later said that she will quit Twitter if anyone was able to prove that she called farmers terrorists. She had tweeted, “People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformations about Farmers bill and causing terror in the nation, they are terrorists. You very well know what I said but simply like to spread misinformation.”

On Thursday, Kagnaga’s friend Arnab Goswami found himself in a spot of bother after the Mumbai Police named Republic TV as one of the three TV channels that had resorted to fraud to improve the TRPs.

Goswami, for his, has denied the allegation and threatened to file a criminal defamation case against Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.