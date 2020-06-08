After ‘adopted by BJP’ criticism, actor Sonu Sood visits Matoshree to meet Thackerays; breaks silence on fake Twitter accounts seeking help

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Sunday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aditya Thackeray at their residence Matoshree hours after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut accused him of acting to a political script of the BJP. In his hard-hitting piece published in the party mouthpiece Saamana, Raut had alleged that the BJP had adopted Sonu Sood to portray the Maharashtra government in poor light. Little later, Sood also broke his silence on the allegations of responding to fake Twitter accounts while helping stranded migrant workers.

Writing in his weekly column, Raut had alleged, “Sood is an actor whose profession is to deliver dialogues scripted by someone else and make a living out of it. There are many people like Sood who would promote any political party if paid well.”

Raut had wondered if the BJP had propped up Sonu to help stranded migrant workers from Maharashtra amidst the nationwide lockdown.

Hours later, Sonu travelled to Matoshree to meet the Thackerays. Aditya Thackeray tweeted a photo of himself with his CM Dad and Sonu Sood. He wrote, “This evening @SonuSood met up with @CMOMaharashtra Uddhav Thackeray ji along with Minister AslamShaikh_MLA ji and me. Better Together, Stronger Together to assist as many people through as many people. Good to have met a good soul to work for the people together.”

Aditya also clarified that there were no ‘misunderstandings’ now, adding that everyone was committed to helping people. Sonu replied, “Was a pleasure. Thank you for all the support offered to help my migrant brothers reunite with their families.”

Elsewhere, the Dabangg actor also faced criticism for responding to fake Twitter handles while helping stranded migrant workers during the nationwide lockdown. Many pointed out how several Twitter handles that sought help from Sonu had now mysteriously disappeared from the microblogging site.

सोनू सूद ने ट्विटर पर जिन आईडी के ट्वीट के जवाब में मदद की और घर पहुँचने पर जिन आईडी ने थैंक्स ट्वीट किया, उनमें से ज़्यादातर आईडी अपना पोस्ट डिलीट कर चुकी हैं। ये लोग थे या सिर्फ आईडी थे? सोनू के इमेज मैनेजर उनके वाल की सफ़ाई करें, उससे पहले सारे स्क्रीन शॉट ले लीजिए। pic.twitter.com/tjLkbsl2rL — Dilip Mandal (@Profdilipmandal) June 7, 2020

The actor took to Twitter to break his silence on the controversy on Sunday evening as he wrote, “Would request people to send requests only which are genuine. Have observed people tweet and later delete their requests which proves their are many fakes. This hampers our operation and will affect the real needy. So kindly think about the ones who need us.”

Sood earned plenty of plaudits for helping hundreds of migrant workers by providing free transportations to them so that they could reach their native places during the nationwide lockdown. He trended for days for his ability to respond to SOS calls made by poor migrant workers on social media platform Twitter.