After Abhishek Bachchan’s taunt, Sonam Kapoor launches veiled attack against Farah Khan for terse Instagram video criticising actresses like Disha Patani, Katrina Kaif

Anil Kapoor’s daughters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor have launched a blistering attack on choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan after the latter raised her objections on posting workout or dance videos on social media during the lockdown period. Sonam shared a social media post by her sister Rhea attacking Farah Khan without mentioning her name. This came days after Farah lashed out at actresses like Disha Patani and Katrina Kaif and even threatened to unfollow those celebrities who posted workout and dance videos during the lockdown.

Sonam shared her sister’s Instagram story, which read, “If people wanna work out during this time let them, if they want to bake and cook and make friggin eclairs from scratch let them, if they wanna stay in bed for 22 hours let them. If people wanna work from home 9-5 on zoom let them. Everyone let’s just be kind and good natured and considerate and loving. We should only feel gratitude if we are safe and surrounded by family. We are better than judgment and b****y comments and memes.”

Rhea had gone on to add, “Some days I feel productive, other days I want to just sleep. Some days I’m wise enough to feel grateful for my family and my life others I’m petty and cranky and I miss my friends and boyfriend. Let’s just make our homes and the world a better place. The last thing the world needs is negative energy because someone on your timeline went live cutting their boyfriends hair and for some odd reason it didn’t sit well with you. Chill. Skip to the next story and remember your blessings. If we all come out of this with a little more patience and empathy the world will be better for it. Peace.”

While sharing her sister’s Instagram story, Sonam had written, “Well said @rheakapoor.. let people be, judginess (sic) is so not cool.”

In an Instagram video, Farah had said, “Hi, I am Farah Khan. Since everyone is making videos so I thought I should also make a video. In the interest of public health and safety, my video is saying that please I have a humble request to all the ‘celebrities’ and ‘stars’ that please stop making your workout videos and bombarding us with it. I can understand that you all are privileged and you don’t have any other worries in this global pandemic except for looking after your figures.

“She continued, “But some of us, most of us, have bigger concerns during this crisis. Toh please humare upar reham kijiye aur aapke workout videos band kar dijiye (please show mercy on us and stop your workout videos) and if you can’t stop then, please don’t feel bad if I unfollow you.”

Days later, Deepika Padukone too had expressed her displeasure on Farah’s suggestion. Abhishek Bachchan and Arjun Kapoor had even teased Farah to post her own workout videos on Instagram.