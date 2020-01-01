Adorable unseen video of Nita Ambani’s daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta playing Santa to niece Alaia Mehta goes viral

When Nita Ambani and her daughter Isha played Santa during Christmas to 4,000 underprivileged children of Mumbai last month, not many spotted Shloka Mehta at premiere night of Jio Wonderland. Away from the limelight, Nita Ambani’s daughter-in-law was busy playing with her niece Alaia Mehta. Photos and a video of Shloka playing her niece with mother Mona Mehta have now set the internet on fire.

In the viral video, Shloka is seen dressed in a black and white half-sleeved jumpsuit with her signature opened up hair hairstyle and sports shoes. Shloka’s little niece Alaia Mehta was cute as a button in a sky blue frock with a denim jacket.

Grandmother Mona Mehta was chic in a multi-coloured printed long-sleeved, high necked top with denim culottes and wedge heels. The common link between mother and daughter was their brick red purse.

Last month, Isha Ambani in Cinderella dress had accompanied ‘Santa’ Nita Ambani in parrot green polka-dotted high neck top to enjoy the ride with 4,000 underprivileged children in Mumbai. The occasion was the inauguration of Jio Wonderland, which is set to become a major tourist attraction of Mumbai in the future. Nita and Isha switched on the lights of what’s being described as India’s tallest sustainable Christmas tree.

Shloka had earlier dominated the proceedings at the charity event hosted by Isha. In the viral videos, Shloka was seen successfully bidding for items auctioned by actress Sonam Kapoor.

Shloka Mehta, daughter of billionaire diamond merchant Russel Mehta, had tied the knot with Akash Ambani, in March last year. Since becoming the daughter-in-law of Asia’s richest family, Shloka has found herself under considerable media spotlight with paparazzi following all her movements.