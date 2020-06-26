Actress Kavita Kaushik makes stunning revelation on bullying amidst raging debate on nepotism post Sushant Singh Rajput’s death; FIR star had slammed Arnab Goswami for shenanigans

FIR actress Kavita Kaushik has made a stunning revelation alleging bullying by the makers of the iconic comedy series aired on SAB TV. Kavita said that she was being prevented from playing the character of a Haryanvi lady cop by the makers of the TV series. Her extraordinary disclosure came amidst raging debate on nepotism in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The popular actress was recently in the news after she slammed Arnab Goswami of Republic TV for on-air shenanigans.

Kavita, whose character of Haryanvi cop Chandramukhi Chautala had become immensely popular, wrote on Twitter, “Yesterday I was reminded that il be sued if I repeat to play a haryanvi cop anywhere else, despite it being 5 years that the channel ended the show n doesn’t revive it despite repeated demand by audience, and you talk about movie mafia, cute !

Kavita revealed that she was bluntly told to not play the charchter of a Haryanvi cop in her future Punjabi film since she had already been ‘paid’ for a similar character in FIR. “was categorically told this when I suggested I’m planning a punjabi film with a concept of haryanvi Lady cop vs punjabi male cop in a Romcom, “you got paid for it then” was thrown at my face when I reminded em how chandramukhi was conceived by me replacing their marathi cop idea,” Kavita wrote.

The outspoken actress said that the issue of nepotism wasn’t the only unfair treatment that an actor had to encounter in the entertainment industry. She wrote, “Nepotism ain’t in the list of unfair treatments actors have to adhere, while channel/producers enjoy royalty repeats, Rights of product cooked by actors n technicians, power to malign rep, traps of contracts, n more! Fight the real evils instead of attacking star kids pointlessly.”

Nepotism and unfair treatment by powerful individuals and production houses in the entertainment industry have been dominating social media conversations in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. Many felt that the 34-year-old actor was pushed into depression because of ill-treatment by powerful coterie of Bollywood.

Sushant’s body was found hanging inside his house on 14 June. The 34-year-old actor from Bihar had made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che before acting in successful films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK, Raabta and Kedarnath among others.

Not too long ago, Kavita had trended for days after she slammed Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami for his shenanigans during the coverage of Palghar lynchings as the controversial anchor made desperate attempts to add a communal colour to a human tragedy.