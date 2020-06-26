Actress Kavita Kaushik makes stunning revelation on bullying amidst raging debate on nepotism post Sushant Singh Rajput’s death; FIR star had slammed Arnab Goswami for shenanigans

By
JKR Staff
-
0

FIR actress Kavita Kaushik has made a stunning revelation alleging bullying by the makers of the iconic comedy series aired on SAB TV. Kavita said that she was being prevented from playing the character of a Haryanvi lady cop by the makers of the TV series. Her extraordinary disclosure came amidst raging debate on nepotism in the aftermath of  Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The popular actress was recently in the news after she slammed Arnab Goswami of Republic TV for on-air shenanigans.

Kavita Kaushik

Kavita, whose character of Haryanvi cop Chandramukhi Chautala had become immensely popular, wrote on Twitter, “Yesterday I was reminded that il be sued if I repeat to play a haryanvi cop anywhere else, despite it being 5 years that the channel ended the show n doesn’t revive it despite repeated demand by audience, and you talk about movie mafia, cute !

Kavita revealed that she was bluntly told to not play the charchter of a Haryanvi cop in her future Punjabi film since she had already been ‘paid’ for a similar character in FIR. “was categorically told this when I suggested I’m planning a punjabi film with a concept of haryanvi Lady cop vs punjabi male cop in a Romcom, “you got paid for it then” was thrown at my face when I reminded em how chandramukhi was conceived by me replacing their marathi cop idea,” Kavita wrote.

The outspoken actress said that the issue of nepotism wasn’t the only unfair treatment that an actor had to encounter in the entertainment industry. She wrote, “Nepotism ain’t in the list of unfair treatments actors have to adhere, while channel/producers enjoy royalty repeats, Rights of product cooked by actors n technicians, power to malign rep, traps of contracts, n more! Fight the real evils instead of attacking star kids pointlessly.”

Nepotism and unfair treatment by powerful individuals and production houses in the entertainment industry have been dominating social media conversations in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. Many felt that the 34-year-old actor was pushed into depression because of ill-treatment by powerful coterie of Bollywood.

Sushant’s body was found hanging inside his house on 14 June. The 34-year-old actor from Bihar had made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che before acting in successful films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK, Raabta and Kedarnath among others.

Not too long ago, Kavita had trended for days after she slammed Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami for his shenanigans during the coverage of Palghar lynchings as the controversial anchor made desperate attempts to add a communal colour to a human tragedy.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Entertainment

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy launches extraordinary attack on Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal government with ‘Naxalite’ and ‘Shree 420’ jibes, questions Modi government’s action against Ramdev’s...

Entertainment

Netizens mourn death of Siya Kakkar, 16-year-old TikTok star reportedly commits suicide days after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Education

ICSE ISC Exams and Results 2020: Government tells Supreme Court Indian Certificate of Secondary Education to cancel ICSE ISC Exams; Results 2020 @ cisce.org

Education

CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Exam Results: Massive announcement by government in Supreme Court, says all CBSE pending exams cancelled @ cbse.nic.in

Entertainment

“Shall I call you a MeToo rapist?” T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar’s wife Divya Khosla Kumar to singer Sonu Nigam amidst nepotism debate after Sushant...

Entertainment

“Investigate Sonu Nigam’s links with (underworld don) Abu Salem”: Stunning allegation by T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar’s wife Divya Khosla Kumar; days after Sushant Singh...

Entertainment

Cautious Kapil Sharma wishes partner Sumona Chakravarti on birthday, no greetings from Krushna Abhishek of The Kapil Sharma Show; Archana Puran Singh writes heartfelt...

Delhi

“Relaunch of ‘the scion’ for the nth time can wait”: BJP President JP Nadda lashes out at Rahul Gandhi for attack on 20 soldiers’...

Entertainment

After Arnab Goswami, his ‘yes man’ and self-claimed army Major exposed for hypocrisy on nationalism; days after Kavita Kaushik and Saif Ali Khan’s co-star...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here