Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has reportedly committed suicide. Sara Ali Khan’s co-star’s body was found hanging in his room.

His death comes days after his former manager Disha Salian committed suicide. Reacting to her death, Sushant Singh Rajput had written, “It’s such a devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha’s family and friends. May your soul rest in peace.”

One of the last films that Sushant was seen was Sara Ali Khan-starrer Kedarnath, which had collected more than Rs 100 crore at the box office. His last film was Chhichhore.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic death also comes just days after several top Bollywood names passed away. They included Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, music director Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid duo.

Sushant made his Bollywood from film Kai Po Che. His other films included MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK and Kedarnath.

Sushant was a popular TV star before he made his career transition into Bollywood. His TV serial Pavitra Rishta was a hugely popular show.

Last month, TV actress Preksha Mehta had committed suicide in her home state of Madhya Pradesh.