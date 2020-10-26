Actor Payal Ghosh, who accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment and later issued an unconditional apology to Bollywood star Richa Chadha, has joined Ramdas Athawale’s Republican Party of India. She joined the party in the presence of Athawale, who’s a minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet.

Ghosh has been appointed the vice president of the RPI’s women’s wing. Athawale, according to news agency PTI, said that Ghosh’s entry into the RPI would strengthen the party. “I told her RPI(A) is Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s party. It helps all sections of society, be it Dalits, Adivasis, OBCs, villagers, slum dwellers. The RPI will get a good face if you join the party. After I discussed this with her, she was ready to join the party,” Athawale was quoted as saying.

The minister in the Modi government said that Kashyap, who’s denied allegations of sexual misconduct against Ghosh, will soon be arrested.

Ghosh was made to issue an unconditional apology to Bollywood actor Richa Chadha earlier this month for dragging the latter’s name into MeToo allegations against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. It was only after her unconditional apology that the Bombay High Court decided to dispose off Richa’s Rs 1.1 crore defamation suit against Payal.

The agreement terms signed by both Payal and Richa had read, “Pursuant to the Order dated 7th October, 2020 of the Hon’ble Justice Shri A.K. Menon (Hon’ble Bombay High Court) the Defendant No. 1 hereby withdraw her statements and defamatory posts pertaining to the plaintiff as mentioned vide the current Interim Application and Suit, including without limitation her statements and defamatory posts vide the Interview attached as Exhibit D and Exhibit E, to the Plaint and unconditionally apologises to the Plaintiff.’