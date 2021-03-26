Actor Paresh Rawal tests positive for COVID-19

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal has tested positive for COVID-19 amidst an alarming rise in coronavirus cases in some parts of the country. The actor took to Twitter to inform his health condition.



Rawal wrote, “Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested.”

The news of Rawal testing positive for COVID-19 came amidst the Maharashtra government’s new order to impose a night curfew starting this Sunday.

On Thursday alone, the state recorded 35,952 coronavirus infections, the highest one-day rise since the pandemic began. A report by NDTV said that the western Indian state recorded 36,902 coronavirus infections on Friday, the highest one-day rise since the pandemic began, along with 112 deaths.

While several Indian states have reported a new spike in COVID-19 cases with Maharashtra contributing more than half of them. What has caused a great deal of concern to experts is the discovery of the ‘double mutant’ in the state.