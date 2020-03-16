Actor Angad Bedi’s attempts to shut up trolls in defence of wife Neha Dhupia’s ‘fake feminism’ backfire, faces brutal social media roasting

Actor Angad Bedi’s attempts to shut up trolls, who gave grief to wife Neha Dhupia for ‘fake feminism,’ backfired on Monday. This was after Angad took to Instagram to share photos of himself with ‘five girlfriends’ to silence the critics of his wife.

Sharing his photos with wife Neha in five different looks, Angad Bedi wrote, “Sun MERI baat.. here are my 5 girlfriends!!!! Ukhad lo jo ukhad na hai!!!!” However, much to his discomfort, Angad began to face incessant social media roasting soon after he shared his post on Instagram even though Neha applauded his effort as she wrote, “My man.” One fan commented, “pfffft just tell her to say sorry, dont stand for what you know is wrong, mistakes happen, we can all be okay with that, but standing for what you said in the heat of the moment, that is purely dumb….” Another commented, “Haha🤣 I don’t think you got this much attention in your lifetime please you should thank public for making you famous and Congo for 5 more gf.” “If you find your wife sleeping with 4 other guys don’t slap her because remember it’s her choice,” commented another fan.

The controversy started after Neha was seen lashing out at a contestant of MTV Roadies for slapping his girlfriend, who had cheated on him. Neha had faced brutal trolling for her expletive-laden reaction while defending the girl for cheating in a relationship. She had famously defended infidelity by saying ‘it’s her choice.’

Faced with widespread condemnation, Neha had to issue a full-page clarification from her social media pages. Reacting to allegations that she was a fake feminist, Neha had written, “Roadies is a show that I have been a part of for five years and enjoyed every bit of it. It takes me all over India and gives me the opportunity to team up with absolute rock stars from all parts of the country. What I do not like or accept is what is happening for more than two weeks now! Recently during one of the episodes that aired, I took a stand against violence.”

She had continued, “A guy talked about his partner who cheated on him (allegedly) and in retaliation, he hit her by his own admission. What the girl did is a choice she made which is a moral choice regardless of someone, man or woman… adultery is a moral choice. Cheating is not something I stand for, and it is unfortunate that I have been misrepresented for the same… but what I do stand for is women’s safety.”

Her statement further read, “What a man or a woman does in a relationship is their choice and moral choices are always ambiguous. But no matter what they are, they cannot lead to physical abuse. I stand by the fact that NO MATTER WHAT … physical abuse or assault is not acceptable. Obviously, a man’s physical strength is a lot more than girls and gender-based violence against women is a huge problem in our country and across the world… I urge people, whether a man or woman, to educate themselves about domestic violence… If you’re a victim of abuse, please stand up for yourself. You are not alone.”