Accompanied by Isha Ambani in Cinderella dress, ‘Santa’ Nita Ambani in parrot green polka-dotted high neck top enjoys ride with 4,000 underprivileged children

Nita Ambani and her daughter Isha Ambani recently produced a heartwarming moment by inviting 4,000 underprivileged children of Mumbai to celebrate this year’s Christmas with two prominent ladies of Asia’s richest family. The occasion was the inauguration of Jio Wonderland, which is set to become a major tourist attraction of Mumbai in the future. Nita and Isha switched on the lights of what’s being described as India’s tallest sustainable Christmas tree.

While other celebrities in Mumbai have left the city for exotic tourist locations to spend Christmas and New Year holidays, Nita and Isha chose to share the joyous festive season with 4,000-odd underprivileged children.

Doing justice to the red theme of the evening, Isha chose to flaunt her red gown with Cinderella sleeves buttoned down till the waist. Mother Nita decided to do away with the red theme and, instead, sported blue jeans paired with a white parrot green polka-dotted high neck top.

Their incredible gesture won them plenty of plaudits on social media. One Instagram user wrote, “Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani sure know how to bring a smile on a child’s face this Christmas.” Another commented, “Nita Ambani is a lady with the biggest heart.” “Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani are always thinking about society.. We need more such people in the world,” commented another user.

According to Jio Wonderland website, it promises to be a land of unlimited fun for the entire family. “Experience a spectacle unlike anything you have ever experienced before,” claims the website. Families can enjoy activities between 26 December and 30 December 2019.

The website adds, “Young kids can sneak a peek at our specially curated reading experiences with their favorite authors, participate in slime making and much more. Don’t forget to marvel at India’s largest sustainable Xmas tree and get your pictures clicked with your favorite cartoon characters. Meet Santa and be on his list of nice by spreading the Christmas cheer and experience the joy of giving.”