Days after Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide, actor Abhay Deol has sensationally revealed the secret lobby that worked in favour of established big Bollywood names. His stunning outbursts earned him plenty of support from prominent names of the entertainment industry including actors Manoj Bajpayee and Dia Mirza.

In a long post, Abhay wrote, “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, released in 2011. Need to chant this title to myself everyday nowadays! Also a great watch when anxious or stressed.

I would like to mention that almost all the award functions demoted me and Farhan from main leads, and nominated us as “supporting actors”.”

Abhay went on to add that ‘Hrithik and Katrina were nominated as ‘actors in a leading role’ in all award functions, adding that ‘ there are many covert and overt ways in which people in the industry lobby against you.’

He continued, “So by the industry’s own logic, this (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara) was a film about a man and a woman falling in love, with the man supported by his friends for whatever decisions he takes. There are many covert and overt ways in which people in the industry lobby against you. In this case it was shamelessly overt. I of course boycotted the awards but Farhan was ok with it.”

He called these awards as ‘family fare awards’ in a dig at Filmfare Awards. Reacting to Abhay’s hard-hitting post, Manoj Bajpayee wrote, “I love 💓 this Deol so much big hug bhai mere 🤗🤗” Actress Dia Mirza commented, “One of my favourite movies ❤️”

Abhay’s extraordinary outbursts came just days after it was reported that Sushant Singh Rajput may have been forced to end his life after facing years of neglect and discrimination by established production houses.

Sushant’s body was found hanging inside his house on Sunday morning. The 34-year-old actor from Bihar had made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che before acting in successful films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK, Raabta and Kedarnath among others.