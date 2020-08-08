“A friend forever”: Tina Ambani pens emotional note to wish this lady on her birthday; there’s Shloka Mehta, Arnab Goswami’s unthinkable act, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur connection

Tina Ambani has penned an emotional note to wish her ‘friend forever’ Kanchan K Desai on her birthday. Also joining her was Neetu Kapoor, mother of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor. Not many would know that Kanchan is a related to the Bollywood’s Kapoor family. The entire Ambani clan including Anil Ambani’s sister-in-law, Nita Ambani, her children Akash and Isha Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta were in full attendance at Kanchan’s nephew Armaan Jain’s wedding in February this year. The wedding reception, which was also attended by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur, had come under attack from Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami.

Wishing Kanchan, Tina wrote, “A friend forever. Goodness, gentleness and grace personified. A soothing balm to the patients and families you interact with and connect with so wonderfully at KDAH. Blessed to have you in my life. Wish you a day and year as calm, radiant and beautiful as you are. Happy birthday Kanchan!”

Neetu Kapoor too joined as she wrote, “Happy birthday @kanchan_k_desai love n hugs ❤️🤗”

Kanchan Desai is Armaan Jain’s maternal aunt and the daughter of famous Bollywood actor Shammi Kapoor. She acquired the Desai surname after getting married to businessman Ketan Desai, who is the son of late Bollywood filmmaker Manmohan Desai.

In March, Goswami had launched a blistering attack against the Ambanis as he held a TV debate on the financial crisis plaguing Yes Bank and the loan default committed by Tina Ambani’s husband Anil Ambani. Goswami had done the unthinkable act by mocking the ‘Ambani’ surname in a bid to explain that he wasn’t scared of the surname held by India’s richest family. He had also taken a dig at the wedding reception of Armaan Jain with Anissa Malhotra organised early this year.

At one point, Goswami had uttered the name ‘Ambani’ several times by taking a pause after pronouncing the word. Explaining the rationale behind his action, Goswami had said, “By the way, in this country, some time you take some names and they say ‘Oh you are taking these names on the news channel. What’s wrong?’ Anil Ambaaani.”

Tina Ambani has become hugely popular on the Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform, where she is often seen wishing her loved ones on their memorable occasions. Instagram recently verified her account with a blue tick, thereby making her perhaps the only member of the Ambani family to have a verified Instagram account.