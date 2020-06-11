5 occasions when Nita Ambani’s daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta made heads turn with her ethnic fashion sense; left even Mira Rajput influenced

Nita Ambani’s daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta may have disappeared from the radar since the beginning of the nationwide lockdown. But the affable Ambani bahu has often been hailed for her unique style statement. So much so that even Mira Rajput was believed to have been influenced by her to adopt the no-makeup look. Even though Shloka has been spotted both in ethnic and western outfits, she’s quintessentially been associated with the traditional lehenga choli. Here are the five occasions when Shloka Mehta made heads turn with her style statement.

1.

In February this year, Akash Ambani’s wife Shloka Mehta had stolen the thunder at Armaan Jain’s wedding when she turned up with her husband dressed in a multi-hued lehenga and a parrot green choli. Complimenting her glamour quotient was the orange embroidered net dupatta, which went beautifully with the pink and yellow on her lehenga. With hair pulled back, Shloka had completed her look with her signature emerald necklace.

2.

In November 2019, Shloka Mehta was the star attraction at the wedding function of Arjun Kothari, the nephew of Mukesh Ambani. In the video shared by one of her fan pages on Instagram, Shloka was seen dressed in a stunning embellished lehenga choli. She completed her look with a red-stone long necklace and a diamond choker, bangles, earrings and maang tika to match. While Arjun danced to the beat of the Seeti Bajaaye track from Sara Ali Khan’s Simmba, Shloka playfully fanned the groom. The sweet gesture by Shloka Mehta has left her fans awestruck. Fans are drooling over not just her outfit but also Shloka’s gesture as a ‘sweet bhabhi.’

3.

In 2018, Shloka was the star attraction at the wedding reception of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja in Mumbai. Dressed in a red lehenga and sporting minimal make-up, Shloka had looked ravishing and an embodiment of the traditional Indian beauty. While Akash had opted for a black suit. After the Ambanis and Shloka finished posing for the waiting paparazzi, they moved towards the venue of the party. It was here when the overenthusiastic photographers shouted ‘Akash, Akash’ for a photo of the couple together. Mindful of not causing disappointment to them, Akash decided to oblige. But there was one problem, Shloka had already walked several steps with her to-be in-laws towards the hall.

4.

Shloka and Akash had welcomed many stars at their home as they celebrated their first Ganesh Chaturthi festival since getting married in March 2019. This was the first Ganesh Chaturthi festival by the Ambanis since their daughter Isha and son Akash married Anand Piramal and Shloka Mehta respectively. One of the highlights of the celebration was Shloka and Akash posing with Deepa Malik, who became the first Indian woman to win a medal at the 2016 Paralympics Games. Dressed in a pink and golden embellished lehenga choli, Shloka had once again looked elegant. The photo, when shared by one of Shloka Mehta’s fan pages on Instagram, evoked plenty of positive reactions from her fans with many declaring her ‘beautiful’ and ‘amazing.’

5.

Last year, when the Mumbai Indians threw a Diwali party, this was the first such event for Shloka as the Ambani daughter-in-law. While her husband Akash Ambani was seen dressed in royal blue kurta and Nehru vest with silk churidar bottoms, Shloka had opted for a bejeweled choli with a baby pink satin printed lehenga and dupatta. She had completed her fashion statement with a maroon velvet zari blouse with a sea-green brocade saree with emerald and pearl jewellery.