“40 Indian soldiers died in Pulwama. Sleaze ball Arnab Goswami gloated”: Alleged leaked WhatsApp chat heaps more shame on Republic TV founder

Arnab Goswami allegedly rejoiced soon after the news of 40-plus CRPF soldiers’ killings in Pulwama shocked Indians. In an alleged leaked WhatsApp chat between the Republic TV founder and the former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta, the controversial anchor was seen sharing his excitement.

Goswami allegedly told Dasgupta excitedly, “This attack (Pulwama) we have won like crazy.” More than 40 CRPF soldiers had died in a terror attack in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on 14 February last year.

The Republic TV founder is now facing public criticism from journalists and his critics in Indian politics. Journalist Swati Chaturvedi wrote, “40 Indian soldiers died in Pulwama. Sleaze ball Arnab Goswami gloated “ it’s good for the big man he will win the elections”. The reality of those who call other Indians “anti national”.”

One Twitter user Debasish Satpathy slammed Goswami by reminding all that the controversial anchor was the son of a late armed forces veteran. He wrote, “Anything bad comes about my nation will not be tolerated and compromised. I don’t know whether these whatsapp chat is real or fake but if it’s real then shame on Arnab this is not at all expected from a son of a Army Personnel. How can someone rejoice Pulwama attack??”

Another user Doga tweeted, “He celebrated when our 40 soldiers got martyred in Pulwama. Where are people like GD bakshi& Arya, they are yet to condemn this. I really admire Mumbai police who exposed Arnab.”

Twitter user Vinay Kumar Dokania tweeted, “What’s known so far abt #Arnabgate? Arnab calls fellow journalists names?

Celebrated martyrdom of CRPF Jawans at Pulwama? Already knew abt BalaKot extravaganza before it was done? Has deep Links with PM and can use it to any limit? Was waiting for Arun Jaitley to die?”

Twitter exploded with screenshots of alleged leaked WhatsApp chat between Arnab Goswami and former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta on Friday, prompting critics of Republic TV founder to compare the content of the explosive alleged WhatsApp chat between Goswami and Dasgupta to that of the infamous Radia Tapes that had rocked the Indian political scene in the past.