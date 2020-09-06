24 IPL matches to be held in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah: Mumbai Indians to face Chennai Super Kings in opening encounter in Abu Dhabi

The Indian cricket board on Sunday released the schedule for this year’s Indian Premier League 2020 to be held in UAE from 19 September. According to the fixture, 24 IPL matches will be held in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah.

In the opening clash of the fixture, defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns in Abu Dhabi on 19 September.

According to the statement by the IPL, after the tournament opener on Saturday, Dubai will host its first game on Sunday when Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The IPL action will shift to Sharjah on Tuesday, 22 September where Rajasthan Royals will host Chennai Super Kings.

There will be 10 doubleheaders with the first match starting at 3:30PM IST and 2:00PM UAE time. All evening matches will start at 7:30PM IST and 6:00PM UAE time. In all, 24 matches will be held in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah.

Venues for the playoffs and the Dream11 IPL 2020 final will be announced later.

See the full schedule below: