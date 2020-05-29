2019 Eid greetings video and photo with husband Athar Aamir Khan’s nephew disappear from IAS topper Tina Dabi Khan’s Instagram page

Last year, IAS topper Tina Dabi trended for days because of her adorable Eid greetings video that she posted from Jammu and Kashmir, the native place of her husband Athar Aamir Khan. She had travelled to Kashmir to celebrate Eid with her in-laws. However, that Eid greetings video has mysteriously disappeared from her Instagram page. Also not to be found are her other posts from Kashmir that she shared during her visit to the valley last year. This has come in the wake of the popular civil servant from Delhi dropping ‘Khan’ from her surname and removing the reference to Kashmiri daughter-in-law from her Instagram bio.

Aside from posting the Eid greetings video, Tina had also posted a photo of herself with Athar’s nephew with a caption that read, “With cute Azaan.” When a fan asked her who Azaan was, Tina had replied, “Nephew.” But that post too has disappeared from her timeline.

This year, Tina did not wish her fans on Eid as was the case in 2019. Her last year’s Eid greetings video may have disappeared from Instagram, but it continues to remain on her Twitter timeline.

Last year, Tina Dabi had also trended for several days on the internet after her ‘Eid Mubarak’ video evoked considerable reactions from her fans.

Tina Dabi had married the All India 2nd rank holder of her batch, Athar Aamir Khan, last year. She had added Khan to her surname after marrying Athar. Her Instagram bio later proudly described her as a Kashmiri bahu.

However, the affable IAS officer from Delhi became a topic of intense social media discussions recently after it emerged that she had dropped Khan from her surname and removed the reference to Kashmiri bahu from her Instagram bio.