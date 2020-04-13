10th wedding anniversary in COVID-19 lockdown: Farah Khan unable to call tennis star Sania Mirza; fans wonder if Hyderabad’s Shloka Mehta’s sister has kept phone in quarantine

Filmmaker Farah Khan on Sunday wrote on Instagram that she was trying to call Sania Mirza to wish her on the occasion of her 10th wedding anniversary, but the latter’s phone was unreachable prompting fans to wonder if Anam Mirza’s sister had kept her phone in quarantine. This was after Sania took to social media share two adorable photos of herself with her Pakistani husband Shoaib Malik to mark 10th wedding anniversary.

While sharing the photo with husband Shoaib, Sania wrote, “Happy Anniversary @realshoaibmalik 😌🤗 A decade of being married looks like this!! Expectation vs reality 😅😂 Swipe right for reality.” In the photos, Sania looked dressed in red lehenga and choli, while husband, a Pakistani cricketer, was attired in the matching colour sherwani.

Several Bollywood celebs responded to Sania’s post to wish her on completing 10 years of marital bliss. Genelia D’Souza wrote, “Happy Anniversary you two.” Her husband Riteish Deshmukh commented, “Happy Anniversary to both of you – much love.” Then came the response from Sania’s close friend and Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan, who wrote, “Happy anniversary to the both of u♥️.. trying to call u but phone saying ur in no network.”

Shoaib too posted a throwback photo of himself with wife Sania as he wrote, “Happy 10th anniversary @mirzasaniar 🤩🤗🙏🏼🤲🏼 #alhumdullilah.”

Sania Mirza and Shoaib got married in 2010 and became proud parents of Izhaan Mirza Malik in 2018. Sania returned to professional tennis in January year but has been forced to stay indoors following the nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus in India.

While in self-isolation, she has been keeping herself with her workout routine. She recently shared her workout video and wrote, “Aah! Just two weeks of lockdown and I am already missing my workout sessions. Never mind! Why stop chasing your fitness goals when you can easily do Bulgarian lunges at home. This season just focus on your fitness and leave pain worries to Volini Maxx. Because #FitnessNeverStops.”

Sania was recently in the news after her social media spat with Bollywood actress Dia Mirza went viral.