ICSI CS Foundation examination results: Institute of Company Secretaries of India declares CS Foundation examination results @ icsi.edu and icsi.examresults.net

ICSI CS Foundation examination results: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has declared the CS Foundation examination results on its websites icsi.edu and icsi.examresults.net. The ICSI has also released the provisional merit list. The top three rank holders are Manya Shrivastava, Ruchi Rakesh Agrawal and Ruchi Nagar.

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu or icsi.examresults.net

Select the examination in the drop-down menu and fill in your roll number and registration number

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the printout for future references

About ICSI

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is the only recognized professional body in India to develop and regulate the profession of Company Secretaries in India. It is a premier national professional body set up under an act of Parliament, the Company Secretaries Act, 1980. ICSI functions under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. The Institute provides top-quality education to the students of Company Secretaries (CS) Course and best quality set standards to CS Members. At present, there are more than 50,000 members and about 4,00,000 students on the roll of ICSI.

ICSI has its headquarters at New Delhi, four Regional Offices at New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai and 70 Chapters across India.

ICSI has been contributing to the initiatives of Government of India that have potential to excel the social-economic growth of India.