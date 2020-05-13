“Won’t get much sleep tonight”: Industrialist Anand Mahindra on PM Modi’s announcement of economic package; Gautam Adani calls it ‘defining moment’

Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Tuesday night could not control his excitement on the announcement of an economic package to fight COVID-19 pandemic by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his televised address to the nation. Mahindra likened the announcement made by Modi to the economic liberalisation of 1991, started by the then Finance Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh.

A visibly ecstatic Mahindra tweeted, “This was the PM’s Carpe Diem (Seize the Day) speech; an opportunity to change the narrative from ‘Survival’ to ‘Strength.’ We will know tomorrow whether or not this is going to be a transformational moment like 1991. What I also believe is I won’t get much sleep tonight!”

Another billionaire industrialist and a known friend of PM Modi, Gautam Adani, wrote on Twitter, “The #AatmanirbharBharat package is not just historic for its scale but for its diverse vision focussing on land, labour, liquidity, & laws, a canvas covering wide sections of people. This could be a defining moment in PM @narendramodi & his govt’s vision to transform India.”

Addressing the nation, PM Modi had announced another round economic package to help boost the economy. Modi said that the value of the new package when combined with the previously announced economic measures by his government, will make it worth Rs 20 lakh crore, almost 10% of India’s GDP.