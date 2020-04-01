JSPL Group commits Rs 25 Crores to PM-CARES FUND to fight COVID-19, PM Modi thanks Naveen Jindal

Naveen Jindal-led JSPL Group has pledged Rs 25 Crores to PM-CARES FUND to fight the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed 38 lives across India so far.

While announcing its donation of Rs 25 crore, the JPSL said, “We appreciate the efforts of our Honourable PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji and his government and our heart goes out to all the heroes fighting this war for us out there on the battleground, from an army of caregivers and service providers including health professionals, security personnel, our factory workers, and other essential service providers, all working for us so that we are secure and safe.”

Naveen Jindal took to Twitter to write, “To support India’s war against COVID-19, @JSPLCorporate is making an immediate contribution of Rs 25 crores to the PM Cares Fund. We will continue to extend every possible support to our nation in this fight against #Covid19.”

To support India’s war against COVID-19, @JSPLCorporate is making an immediate contribution of Rs 25 crores to the PM Cares Fund. We will continue to extend every possible support to our nation in this fight against #Covid19 . #IndiaFightsCorona @narendramodi @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/y0Gfqrw13Q — Naveen Jindal (@MPNaveenJindal) March 31, 2020

Appreciating the JPSL’s generosity to fight a national crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to Jindal’s tweet, “Thank you @JSPLCorporate. This gesture is very helpful. #IndiaFightsCorona.”

JSPL Chairman Naveen Jindal later said, “We are observing the situation with all our earnestness, the group is prepared to assist the government in every manner possible to deal with the Covid-19. We are evaluating further contributions in order to respond with agility to all requirements of the society in the future.”

The JSPL also said that every single employee of the company had committed to contribute an amount ‘ranging from one day’s to one week’s salary to the PM Cares Fund and many employees are voluntarily offering more than this as a contribution.’

The steel giant said, “We are providing medical support to the local communities through our hospitals & OSH centres and have also created quarantine facilities at our manufacturing locations. Additionally, we are upgrading our hospitals across all of our facilities and equipping them with additional ventilators and PPE Kits (comprising of masks, gloves, hazmat suits, etc.,) and creating isolation wards to deal with an emergent situation.”

It added, “Recognising our social responsibility to the local communities in the vicinity of our manufacturing facilities, the JSPL Foundation is constantly engaging with the people, educating them with the best practices to take precautions and providing them with food and other essential supplies.”

The company has also been using its existing resources to manufacture thousands of UV-treated, fully sterilised masks to distribute among company’s workforce, local community and other stakeholders.