Will another bank sink today?: BJP MP Subranamian Swamy asks with ‘novice’ jibe for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over Yes Bank crisis

BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has asked if another bank will sink today after the news of crisis-ridden Yes Bank sent panic waves among the bank’s depositors. Calling Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman a ‘novice,’ Swamy blamed his party colleague for the ‘tailspin of the Indian economy.’

Swamy tweeted, “Given the current crisis of three dimensions:1)The contrived and violent anti-CAA agitation on communal lines 2) The tail spin of the Indian economy due to the MoF novices & 3) The C Virus pandemic, the Namo govt needs to focus by forgetting adventures like selling off Air India.”

In another social media post, Swamy simply asked, “Will another bank sink today?”

Sitharaman, for her part, said that ‘every depositor’s money is safe’ adding that she was ‘in constant touch’ with the federal bank RBI.

Meanwhile, netizens have demanded the immediate arrest of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, who had famously called Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation disaster a ‘masterstroke.’ The demand to arrest Kapoor gained momentum after the government imposed restrictions on withdrawals for Yes Bank depositors.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the crisis in Yes Bank will be resolved within a month. He told reporters in Mumbai that the ‘Indian banking sector remains sound and safe.’ Faced with the news of crisis, Yes Bank’s shares plunged by more than 50% in the stock market on Friday.