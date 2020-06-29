Raigarh’s Fortis OP Jindal Hospital to undergo expansion with 85 new beds; Chhattisgarh CM lays foundation; Naveen Jindal presents Rs. 2 crore cheque to CM Relief Fund

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday joined JSPL Chairman Naveen Jindal and JSPL Foundation Chairperson Shallu Jindal in laying the foundation of the Phase-2 project of the hospital and Bhoomi-Poojan ceremony. Naveen Jindal also presented a cheque of Rs 2 crores to Baghel as a contribution to the CM relief fund to strengthen the state’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the plan, the Fortis OP Jindal Hospital and Research Centre in Raigarh will construct its facility in a 50,000 square foot area at an estimated cost of Rs. 25 crores. The phase-2 project will see the addition of 85 new beds, ICU as well as COVID-19 isolation wards in line with ICMR guidelines. Other facilities will include Neuro-ICU, Dialysis, Radiology, Endoscopy, Gastroenterology, Urology, Nephrology, Cardiovascular Surgery etc.

Lauding Naveen Jindal’s initiative, Baghel termed the hospital a ‘major achievement’. The Chhattisgarh chief minister said that people will no longer have to go to other cities to get treatment for COVID-19 and other serious ailments. He thanked Jindal for providing well-equipped healthcare facilities to the people of Raigarh and adjoining areas.

Jindal, for his part, said that Fortis OP Jindal Hospital was founded in the loving memory of his father with a vision to provide healthcare facilities to all the people of the area especially the poor. He said that the phase-2 of the hospital will be completed within the next two years and the total capacity of the hospital will increase to 155 beds.

The steel magnate’s wife and JSPL Foundation Chairperson Smt Shallu Jindal said, “JSPL Foundation is committed to providing world-class health care facilities to the Community. Expanding OP Jindal Hospital at Raigarh is an expression of our resolution to enhance quality health care facility in the region and a giant step forward to defeat COVID 19. Our deep gratitude to Hon’ble Chief Minister Chhattisgarh to encourage us in this nation-building endeavour.”

CEO of JSPL Chhattisgarh, DK Saraogi said that by staying healthy ‘we can truly contribute to the services of our nation.’ Dr. (Major) Rajeshwar Bhati, COO- Fortis OP Jindal Hospital informed that in addition to the existing facility, phase-2 of the hospital would be an enhanced facility to cater more sections and specialities as in nephrology, gastroenterology to the communities of Raigarh and all adjoining cities.

Health Director, Dr Ajay Gupta said that isolation and dialysis will prove especially beneficial for infected patients.

Pradeep Tandon, President-JSPL, Raigarh district collector Bhim Singh, SP Santosh Kumar Singh, CMHO Dr SN Kesari and SDM Yugal Kishore Urvasha were among main figures, were present on the occasion.

About the hospital

Fortis OP Jindal Hospital is the only fully-equipped Super speciality hospital in Raigarh area with world-class healthcare services, state-of-the-art equipment, and a dedicated team of experienced doctors, nurses and assistants.

The hospital has an expert team of specialists for Cardiac Ailments, Neuro & Spine Diseases, Bone & Joint Transplantation, ENT, Obstetrics & Gynae, Pediatrics, Pulmonology, General & Laparoscopic Surgery, Physicians, Ophthalmology, Radiology, Dentistry, Physiotherapy, Pathology and Nutrition and Dietetics.

Fortis OP Jindal Hospital has the only Cath lab in the area and has facilities like 64 slide CT Scan, operation theatre with state-of-the-art equipment, blood and components bank, apheresis machine, pathology, ICU and burns ICU and dialysis.

Fortis OP Jindal Hospital was recognised by NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers) earlier this year for reliable and high-quality health services.

All the benefits of State Government approved health scheme, smartcard, Chirayu Yojana and all other schemes are being extended to the patients at Fortis OP Jindal Hospital.

