Petrol price hiked by Rs 1.67, diesel by whopping Rs 7.10 per litre in Delhi

In a surprising development, petrol price in Delhi has seen a hike of Rs 1.67 per litre and diesel by a whopping Rs 7.10 per litre after the government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal raised local sales tax or value-added tax (VAT) on the two fuels.

After the rise, petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 71.26 a litre as against Rs 69.59 previously, while the cost of one litre of diesel has gone up to Rs 69.39 from Rs 62.29 earlier.

The latest development comes soon after the Delhi government decided to increase VAT on petrol and diesel to raise an additional over Rs 900 crore annually.

After today’s rise in petroleum prices, diesel has become the most expensive in Delhi compared to other metros. For example, a litre of diesel in Mumbai costs Rs 66.21, Rs 65.62 in Kolkata and Rs 68.22 in Chennai.

In Delhi’s adjoining cities Noida (Uttar Pradesh) and Gurgaon (Haryana), diesel is being sold at Rs 62.96 and 63.18 per litre respectively.

As for the petrol price, it remains the cheapest in Delhi in comparison with other metros. The cost of one litre of petrol is Rs 76.31 in Mumbai, Rs 73.30 in Kolkata and Rs 75.54 in Chennai.

India has been under a nationwide lockdown since 25 March. The lockdown will continue at least until 17 May. There have been a ban on all government and private offices, shops, hospitality industries, religious, social and political functions during the lockdown period. The lockdown was imposed to arrest the spread of coronavirus.

According to the latest health ministry data, 1,568 people have died of COVID-19 so far with Maharashtra and Gujarat being the two worst-hit states.