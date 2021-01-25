Old notes of Rs 100, Rs 10 and Rs 5 to become illegal currency from 21 March? Here’s what RBI has just said!

Is the Centre’s Narendra Modi government planning to quietly demonetise old notes of Rs. 100, Rs. 10 and Rs. 5? The Reserve Bank of India has been forced to issue a public statement after the speculations over another round of demonetisation by the government gained momentum.

The RBI took to Twitter to write, “With regard to reports in certain sections of media on withdrawal of old series of ₹100, ₹10 & ₹5 banknotes from circulation in near future, it is clarified that such reports are incorrect.”

Earlier, the government’s publicity wing, the PIB, too had tweeted, terming the speculations fake. Its tweet in Hindi had read, “It is being claimed that hundred, ten and five rupee notes will no longer be legal tender from 21 March, as per the information given by the RBI. This claim is false.”

PM Modi had stunned Indians on 8 November 2016 by announcing the demonetisation of Rs. 1000 and Rs. 500 notes at a short notice of four hours.