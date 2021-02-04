Naveen Jindal-led JSPL gets Mahatma Award 2020 for COVID 19 humanitarian efforts

Naveen Jindal-led Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) has been conferred with prestigious Mahatma Award 2020 for its humanitarian efforts to support the communities and local administration in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Shallu Jindal, the chairperson of JSPL Foundation, the social arm of the JSPL, received the award at India International Centre in New Delhi.

Thanking the jury members for the award, Shallu Jindal said, “As a responsible corporate citizen, we launched Mission Zero Hunger in and around the operational geographies of the JSPL and also in the national capital to ensure that none is sleeping on an empty stomach because of COVID-19 induced human misery. We could also insulate the local community from loss of livelihood and ensured access to everyday cash income during this wage crunch period.”

JSPL Foundation is reported to have served nearly half a million dry and cooked meals to the socially vulnerable in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and New Delhi to mitigate their hunger during the nationwide lockdown period last year. Hundreds of rural women through the SHGs promoted by the JSPL Foundation stitched and distributed over two lakhs facemasks to the communities, health workers and so on. PPEs, hand wash, sanitizers prepared by the SHGs, ensured everyday cash access to these families.

Thousands of farmers and artisans supported by the Foundation were protected from distress sale by way of assured buy back from them at a fair price. Healthcare facilities were rolled out in two of its multi-speciality hospitals in Chhattisgarh namely the OP Jindal Hospitals. COVID care centres were instituted in JSPL plants.

During the pandemic at the peak, JSPL Foundation also continued to extend the customised rehabilitation training to more than 3000 children with special needs at its rehabilitation centres called as Asha- The Hope.

The JSPL also provided medical oxygen for use by various COVID-19 hospitals and contributed Rs. 25 Crore to PM CARES Fund to fight the global pandemic.

Mahatma Award is inspired by the spirit of the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi. The choice of the JSPl for the prestigious award was because the company demonstrated excellence and the highest standard of ethical conduct, integrity, civic and social responsibility. Also joining the event as a Guest of Honour, Shallu Jindal presented the Mahatma Award 2020 to various winners in different categories.

She was recently honoured as one of the ‘Top 10 Impact Leaders of India’ during the ‘India CSR India CSR Leadership Summit – 2021’. Last year, the Reliance Foundation chairperson was also conferred with Mahatma Award – 2019 for Leadership in Corporate Social Responsibility.