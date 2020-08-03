Naveen Jindal honours JSPL’s COVID-19 warriors for their exceptional work during pandemic

Naveen Jindal-led JSPL on Monday honoured 25 of its outstanding COVID-19 Warriors, who worked tirelessly amidst the global pandemic to ensure that every infected JSPL employee was back in the best of health in the shortest possible time. Among those being felicitated by JSPL Chairman Naveen Jindal included doctors, admin staff, drivers, cooks and security guards.

After felicitating these Corona warriors, Jindal said, “We may be living in a challenging era, but we believe in putting our employees at the core of our operations, and doing everything possible so that they remain in their best of health.”

He added, “Today’s felicitation is a tribute to the hard work and dedication of these brave JSPL employees. These employees served their colleagues selflessly and courageously

through these difficult times. These outstanding employees will further inspire others, in

and outside the organisation.”

With more than 20 lakh positive cases and close to 40,000 deaths, India is passing through one of the most challenging periods in its history. The JSPL said that being an employee-first organisation, it took several measures, in keeping with the government guidelines and WHO protocol, to protect its employees from the virus and create a safe workplace.

The company said that it was mindful of the fact that even after the intensity of the pandemic lost its steam, there could still be some instances where people get

infected by the virus despite taking all possible precautions. It said that JSPL employees rose to the challenge and ensured that the infected employees recovered in timeliness manner.

A statement by the JSPL reiterated its commitment to stand with the central government and state governments in protecting the lives of its employees and their families, and ensuring their well-being amidst the Covid-19 pandemic while contributing to the India Growth Story.