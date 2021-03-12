JSPL’s steel production grows 18% y-o-y in February 2021

Jindal Steel & Power Limited (JSPL), one of India’s leading infrastructure steelmakers, continued to report strong production and sales in February 2021. Steel production increased by 18% y-o-y to 6.53 lakh tonnes as compared to 5.54 lakh tonnes in the previous year.

The company also reported a 14% y-o-y growth in shipments to 5.45 lakh tonnes as compared to 4.80 lakh tonnes in the previous year. While shipments were 6% lower m-o-m, on a per-day basis, shipments were 4% higher m-o-m. Exports accounted for 26% of the total sales volumes.

“We are on our path of continuous growth month after month and will enhance production further without any new CAPEX in this financial year,” said VR Sharma, Managing Director, JSPL.

About JSPL:

JSPL is a leading Indian Infrastructure Conglomerate with a presence in the Steel, Power, and Mining sectors. With an investment of approximately 12 billion USD (90,000 Crore Rupees) across the globe, the Company is continuously scaling its capacity utilization and efficiencies to contribute towards building a self-reliant India.