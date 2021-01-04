JSPL steel operations reported their highest ever monthly production volumes with 7.27 lakh tonnes during December 2020. The JSPL’s integrated steel plant in Angul reported the highest ever monthly production to 4.16 lakh tonnes, JSPL’s Raigarh steel plant also reported the highest monthly production to 3.11 lakh tonnes. The JSPL also reported the highest ever monthly sales of 7.11 lakh tonnes in December 2020.

The Company posted a record standalone Steel production of 19.3 lakh tonnes in Q3FY21 compared to 16.1 lakh tonnes in Q3FY20. JSPL’s Standalone Steel sales also increased by 12% (Y-o-Y) to 18.8 lakh tonnes in Q3FY21 compared to 16.7 lakh tonnes in Q3FY20. JSPL’s Steel exports increased by 18% (Y-o-Y) to 3.87 lakh tonnes in Q3FY21 contributing 21% to the total sales volumes.

“We are proud of our dedicated workforce who achieved such an extraordinary increase in the production with existing capacity by way of optimizing various operating parameters without any Capex. We will achieve even greater heights in times to come,” said VR Sharma, Managing Director, JSPL.

About JSPL:

JSPL is a leading Indian Infrastructure Conglomerate with a presence in the Steel, Power, and Mining sectors. With an investment of approximately 12 billion USD (90,000 Crore Rupees) across the globe, the Company is continuously scaling its capacity utilization and efficiencies to contribute towards building a self-reliant India.