JSPL launches primary eye health services for truck drivers

Naveen Jindal-led Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) has rolled out an extraordinary programme for providing free primary eye health services for truck drivers. Brainchild of JSPL Chairman JSPL Naveen Jindal, the programme was inaugurated by JSPL Foundation Chairperson Shallu Jindal at the company’s Angul steel plant on Sunday.

The programme was launched aligning to the spirit of observation of National Road Safety Month (January 18-February 17) by the JSPL.

Visibly moved by his vision coming to fruition, Naveen Jindal said, “Truck Drivers play a pivotal role in economic activities of the country. Though they are the silent movers of the economy, their contribution is hardly recognised. Through this initiative, the JSPL aims at ensuring healthy eyes of all our driver friends and also at better road safety.”

The JSPL has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sightsavers India, a leading organisation working towards protecting the eyesight for the service providers.

Inaugurating the Programme Shallu Jindal said, “This initiative with Sightsavers India to provide primary eye healthcare is part of our mission to improve the quality of life of people at large. Our drivers are frontline contributors for the equitable development of the country. This programme not only provides primary and referral eye care services but also includes provision for providing required spectacles and awareness drive.”

While thanking the Sight Savers India Team and Angul district administration for their collaboration with the JSPL Foundation for this noble cause, she also south the blessings of Lord Jagannath for the future success of this initiative across the Country.

Under the programme, Sightsavers India as an implementing partner will offer primary health service through a vision care centre equipped with necessary eye care equipment, devices and infrastructure.

A team of optometrists, community health workers and ophthalmic assistants will provide eye care services like screen and refraction. Truck drivers identified with refractive errors will be provided with spectacles and those who need more detailed check-ups would be referred to hospitals. The programme targets to cover more than 1500 truck drivers in the next four months.

“Sightsavers is delighted to partner with JSPL at providing eye care services to truck drivers. The program shall work towards road safety and supporting eye care services for needy and marginalised target groups like truck drivers” said Sightsavers India’s Head Corporate Fundraising Jatin Tiwari.

For the programme, the JSPL shall be providing necessary financial support that attempts to contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goal 3.6 i.e. to halve the number of global deaths and injuries from road traffic accidents. Truck drivers would be sensitised on eye health through various IEC and behavioural change communication activities.

Additional District Magistrate (Revenue), Angul, Santosh Kumar Pradhan, OAS(S), Regional Transport Officer (RTO), Angul, Bibhanjan Samantsinghray, JSPL’s President and Head (Group CSR & Sustainability), Prashant Hota, General Manager (CSR), Puspalata Satapathy, Eye Specialists of district headquarter hospital, Angul, Dr. Nilamadhab Pradhan, Sightsavers India’s Asst. Manager, (Corporate Partnerships), Supratim Sahu, Zonal Coordinator Suman Chakraborty and other officials were present on the occasion.