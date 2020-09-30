JSPL becomes India’s first private company to get approval from Indian Railways for regular rail supplier status for ongoing and future projects

Naveen Jindal-led Jindal Steel & Power Limited (JSPL) has become the first private company to get approval from the Indian Railways for regular rail supplier status for both ongoing and future projects. This was after Research Designs & Standards Organisation (RDSO), which works under the ambit of the Railway Board, approved field performance of UIC 60 kg, 880 Grade prime (Class- A) rails made by the JSPL at its Raigarh Plant. The Railway Board accepted the field performance test report of the RDSO and considered UIC 60 kg, 880 Grade prime (Class- A) rails are suitable for use in Indian Railways.

The JSPL said that the approval by the RDSO ‘itself is an illustrious qualification for JSPL’s Rail Mill, as their evaluation quality and safety parameters are very stringent, and not many rail producers in the world can meet our quality norms laid by RDSO.’

“It’s a landmark development towards India’s quest for AtmaNirbhar Bharat and it is a momentous occasion for our rail business. We are thankful to the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Steel for encouraging domestic manufacturing of Rails. We are thankful to the RDSO for field performance approval of UIC 60 kg, 880 Grade prime (Class-A) rails of JSPL” said JSPL Managing Director VR Sharma.

Aside from 880 Grade main track rails, the JSPL has also begun supplying 1080 grade Head Hardened rails to several metro rail projects in India including the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited for the construction of the Kolkata Metro Rail Project and the Pune Metro.

Earlier, the RDSO had approved the 1080 grade HH rails produced by the JSPL, which has also developed special rails, asymmetric rails, R260, and 1175HT grades for heavy load carrying wagon units of 75 tones /wagon.

The JSPL is already supplying special grade rail blooms to France Rail, Hayange in Europe. Rails produced from the JSPL supplied blooms by France Rail are found successful in meeting the quality and safety parameters of different European railways.

The JSPL also exported 2.5 Lac Tonnes of rails through Indian PSUs (IRCON & STC) to customers in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, & Africa.

About JSPL:

JSPL is a leading Indian Infrastructure Conglomerate with a presence in the steel, power, and mining sectors. With an investment of approximately 12 billion USD (90,000 Crore Rupees), the Company is continuously scaling its capacity utilization and efficiencies to contribute towards building a self-reliant India.