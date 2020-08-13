JSPL becomes first company to supply head hardened rails to Metro Rail projects in India

India’s Only and first 1080 head hardened rail manufacturer Jindal Steel & power limited (JSPL) has started the supply to Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) for the completion of Kolkata Metro’s Joka-Esplanade corridor.

The JSPL became the first company to supply especially-treated indigenous 1080 grade head hardened rails for completion of the new phase of Kolkata Metro corridors. Earlier, Metro Rail corporations and western dedicated freight corridor had to import head hardened rails for the construction of high-speed tracks from Japan and Europe.

Manufactured at the Raigarh plant of the JSPL, trains can run on these tracks at a speed of up to 250 km per hour.

The JSPL was selected by RVNL after a bidding process to supply 3000 MT of head hardened rails for Kolkata Metro rail tracks. So far, the JSPL has supplied 1300 MT of 1080 grade head hardened rails to RVNL. The remaining delivery of 1700 MT will be made within a week. The Research Design and Standard Organisation (RDSO) has approved the 1080 grade head hardened rails of JSPL’s Raigarh rail mill. 1080 head hardened grade rails is also approved by the internationally accredited agency TUV-Nord-Luxembourg (Gr 1080HH).

JSPL Managing Director VR Sharma said, “We are thankful to the Honourable Prime Minister for giving the country the vision of AtmaNirbhar Bharat. We sincerely thank the Steel Ministry, for implementing the vision of AtmaNirbhar Bharat and supporting us to lead in this direction as a steel maker. We also thank RVNL (Rail Vikas Nigam Limited), Indian Railways, IRCON and Research Design & Standard Organization (RDSO) for extending their cooperation and trust in JSPL’s quality. Our gratitude to them for considering us to contribute in various High-speed Rail track projects including Kolkata Metro & other Metro Corridors.”

“The technology to produce these head hardened rails is imported from Germany. Soon we will supply grade 1175 HT for heavyweight traffic rail tracks for Indian railways. The JSPL has the technological capability and capacity to meet the entire requirement of domestic projects for head hardened rails. I urge the government to support the JSPL as a full-fledged domestic “Regular Supplier” of R260, 1080HH & 1175 HT rails to Indian Railways. The JSPL’s Rail manufacturing capability is sufficient to meet 100% requirements of Head Hardened Rails at a competitive price for all ongoing and upcoming Metro Rail, High-Speed rail projects, which is in line with the government of India’s policy of “Make in India”, Sharma added.

