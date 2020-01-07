Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) shines with promising figures, achieves new milestones in production

Jindal Steel and Power Limited has achieved quarterly production milestones in the Q3 of the Financial Year of 2019-20 across India & Oman. The data released by the company showed JSPL registering the highest ever quarterly production of 1.61 million tonnes of steel in Q3 FY19-20.

The Raigarh and Angul operations have contributed with 8,17,344 and 7,92,822 metric tonnes respectively to ensure this achievement.

Other Key milestones of JSPL (Standalone) include Rebar Mill, Angul achieving the highest ever quarterly production of 2,58,026 metric tonnes rebar in the financial year 2019-20 and Rail Mill, Raigarh achieving the highest ever quarterly production of 1,65,473 metric

ton rails & structure in the same period.

Plate Mill, Raigarh has also recorded the highest ever quarterly production of 2,43,237 Metric Ton Plates & Coils and Beam & Structure Mill, Raigarh has achieved the highest ever Quarterly production of 1,14,036 metric tonnes.

Key milestones achieved by JSIS, Oman include Rolling Mill recording the highest production of 5,282 metric ton in a day on 28 December 2019 and Steel Melting Shop registering the highest ever 2 MTPA steel Production run-rate in Q3 of FY19-20.

Direct Reduced Iron Unit too recorded the highest ever production of 1.75 million tonnes

in the Calendar Year of 2019.

VR Sharma, MD, JSPL, said, “JSPL has delivered a solid performance in Q3 of FY19-20. Despite adverse market conditions, JSPL has achieved these results due to the determination of our able leadership & talented work-force across all locations.”

Jindal Steel & Power Limited (JSPL) recently recorded the highest ever quarterly domestic production of crude steel and related products with a 22% year on year growth in the third quarter that ended in December 2019 as a result of strong and consistent performance across all locations, particularly in the Angul operations.