Another honour for JSPL as TRB Mines wins Kalinga Safety Excellence award

Naveen Jindal-led Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) has bagged the prestigious Kalinga Safety Excellence Award-2019 in Gold category for its TRB Iron Ore Mines in Tensa of Sundergarh district. The award was given by Odisha State Assembly Speaker Surya Narayan Patro at the Odisha State Safety Conclave-2020 held in Bhubaneswar for exemplary efforts in maintaining best safety practices.

Speaking on the occasion, Pramod Kumar Patra, Vice President and Unit Head of TRB Mines, said that safety was always a precondition at JSPL’s workplaces. “To be ranked among the safest mines in the State is remarkable. This award is a testament to the dedication of our team, and I thank them for the outstanding job they have done,” Patra said.

This is the third year in a row that TRB iron ore mines has won the Kalinga Safety Award. The latest honour comes just weeks after it won the prestigious Bala Gulshan Tandon FIMI Excellence Award in October last year for its efforts to ensure ecological balance through sustainable mining in the Tensa valley.

In 2017, TRB mines had become the first mines in India to receive the TPM Excellence Award for successfully implementing the Total Productive Maintenance (TPM) systems and process including innovation, value creation, respect for the environment and people, operational excellence, accountability and flexibility in adaption to volatile, economic and social changes.

In November 2018, Institute of Quality & Environment Management Services (IQEMS) had honoured the mines for the consecutive second time with Kalinga Safety Award-2017.