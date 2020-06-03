Another feather in Naveen Jindal-led JSPL’s cap as steel giant records 28% YoY rise in monthly steel sales volumes amidst revival in domestic demand

Jindal Steel & Power Limited has recorded the highest ever Standalone Steel sales of 6,40,000 tonnes in May 2020, which is a remarkable growth of 28% as compared to sales of 5,00,000 tonnes during the same period in the previous year. Out of 6,40,000 tonnes of total Standalone sales, 4,01,000 tonnes are export sales.

The steel giant has also recorded Consolidated Steel sales of 7,97,000 tonnes which is a growth of 26% as compared to sales of 6,31,000 tonnes during the same period in the previous year. The JSPL has recorded Consolidated Steel production of 6,20,000 tonnes in May 2020.

In addition to the above figures, the JSPL has also recorded production of 6,47,000 tonnes of Pellets in May 2020.

The latest success comes days after Janta Ka Reporter reported how Naveen Jindal-led JSPL had recorded its highest ever export of steel and related products during April 2020, a period adversely affected by the global COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown in India.

This was followed by another heartwarming result in late May after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 305.62 crore during the quarter ending 31 March 2020. In its latest quarterly results, the JSPL had also reduced its net debt by Rs. 4,379 crore in FY20.